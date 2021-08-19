WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan appeared on the Recode Media podcast this week and was asked about WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon potentially stepping down.

Khan was asked if he would take over the company as CEO if Vince stepped down.

“I don’t think Vince has any plans, nor in my opinion, should he have stepping aside,” Khan said. “He’s 75, will be 76 in a couple of weeks. He’s healthy. He’s strong so maybe he goes another 50 years and you’ll be asking me this question in 49 years.”

Khan also discussed whether or not McMahon will sell the company in the next year or so.

“We’re open for business on anything and everything, and even some of the business plans that we’ve announced recently, I think, are different or unique to what the company has traditionally done,” Khan said. “So we’re open for business. If somebody calls, we’ll listen, but we’re not active. We’re not out in the marketplace trying to change that structure.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

