WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed an interesting UFC – WWE stat during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast earlier today.

Simmons commented on the “fascinating money spending” over the next 18 months and wondered why ESPN cannot be a home for WWE.

“I agree, why couldn’t it?,” Khan responded.

Khan noted how ESPN and WWE had multiple talks several years ago. He recalled how Simmons sent him a text message when ESPN hired Jimmy Pitaro as their new President, pointing to how Simmons and Khan have been friendly with Pitaro for years. Khan said this does not mean Pitaro will do a deal with WWE, but when you have that kind of relationship, it means you likely will get the truth on various business matters. Khan added that as a buyer and creator of content, all you want is truth at the end of the day.

Khan then revealed how the WWE and UFC audiences overlap.

“I can tell you this – our audience only has a 10% overlap with UFC,” Khan said. “So, in terms of… 10%, maybe 11%, but it’s very, very close to 10%. So, if you look at all the subscriptions UFC has generated for ESPN+, our audience is different, and supplemental for that.”

Khan added, “So yeah, we’re hyped. We think we’re in a good spot.”

ESPN and UFC entered into a five-year $1.5 billion TV deal in 2018, which began in 2019. It’s been reported that UFC parent company Endeavor is one of the companies interested in purchasing WWE. One report noted that WWE wants to get in the range of $8.5 billion for the company, which is more than double what Endeavor bought UFC for in 2016.

Simmons then asked if the “WWE Merry Go-Round” is over as they move forward with the potential WWE sale and media rights fees negotiations, meaning is the company done with major announcements, will there be more people leaving and returning, will the shakeups continue?

“I don’t want to jinx anything. I think the ship is steady, I think we’re good to go,” Khan responded.

