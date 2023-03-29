WWE currently has no plans for Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 39.

McAfee went on a hiatus from WWE last year to work the ESPN show on Saturdays. He made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble to do commentary in January, but has not been back at the SmackDown announce table since. McAfee recently made comments on his WWE future and Hall of Fame journey after Wade Barrett indicated that he and Michael Cole are the blue brand announce team moving forward.

In an update, WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan appeared on The Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast today and said WWE has nothing planned for McAfee at WrestleMania 39 this coming weekend.

“We have no plans to have him there this weekend,” Khan said. “The world is his oyster. He’s 36 years old and look at his relevancy factor when you talk to young children. I have two young children, when I talk to them it’s often, ‘McAfee, McAfee, McAfee.’ That’s what’s in the wheelhouse for them. So, if you look at any of the traditional buyers, what do they want? They want a young diverse audience.

“What does McAfee bring? He brings a young, diverse audience. You notice he doesn’t get political, extreme, either way. He has Aaron Rodgers on, he treats him respectfully, develops that relationship, he becomes the go-to home of Aaron Rodgers. You see that with more athletes and Pat. He’s not looking to annihilate anybody or crucify them, he’s looking to have good content and his content has been terrific. So, he’ll determine, ultimately, where he wants his home to be and our hope is that he does more with us.”

McAfee recently confirmed that he will be returning to ESPN’s College GameDay next season.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.