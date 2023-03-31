WWE CEO Nick Khan says Stephanie McMahon is in a great place right now, but WWE would love to have her back.

McMahon resigned from the company back in January as her father, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, returned to work following his controversial “retirement” in July 2022. McMahon had been on a leave of absence to spend time with family when she returned to work in 2022 amid the investigation into her father. At the time she was working as a Co-CEO with Khan, and Executive Chairwoman.

In an update, Khan appeared on CNBC’s Closing Time today and was asked about why Stephanie left earlier this year, and whether or not she may return in the future. He said Stephanie is welcome back, but it’s up to her.

Khan pointed to how Stephanie was already on a leave of absence when he and Vince called her back to work to work as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board earlier in 2022. Khan said Stephanie did “phenomenal work” throughout the company.

Khan said Stephanie seems to be in a “great place” right now, and he believes she went back to do whatever she was thinking about doing during the leave of absence she had been on in 2022.

“It’s a question for her,” Khan said when asked if Stephanie could return to WWE. “We would always love to have her as part of WWE. The time would need to be right for her and I’m not sure if she’s there yet.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.