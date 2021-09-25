Last night WWE ran an episode of SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, the go-home show ahead of Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay per view.

According to WrestleVotes, President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan was backstage for the show, with the report stating that he was present for most of the day along with Chairman Vince McMahon “and company” for a meeting, although it is not mentioned what the meeting was about. It is noted that Khan attending a television taping is “not an everyday thing” and is quite unusual.

Extreme Rules will feature Roman Reigns defending the Universal championship against Finn Balor and Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown women’s title against Bianca Belair. See the report below.