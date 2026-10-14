More details have surfaced regarding Necro Butcher’s surprising WWE Legends deal.

According to a new report, one of the primary reasons WWE signed the longtime hardcore wrestling veteran to a Legends agreement is to make him available for inclusion in future WWE video game releases.

Interestingly, WWE President Nick Khan reportedly played a personal role in getting the deal done, recognizing Necro Butcher’s reputation in the wrestling industry and the potential value of featuring him in the company’s video game franchise.

The agreement raised some eyebrows when Necro Butcher first revealed the news, particularly considering he never competed for WWE during his in-ring career.

Necro previously described the timing of the offer as “ridiculous,” explaining that it came just one day after he left his regular job.

He also indicated that the Legends agreement could lead to additional WWE-related opportunities beyond video games, although he plans to take things at his own pace.

Necro Butcher was recently featured on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring, with his infamous match against Samoa Joe serving as the subject of an entire episode during the documentary series’ most recent season, which aired throughout July and August 2026.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)