WWE President Nick Khan has his eyes on one particular talent when it comes to the company’s future.

And that talent is “The Ruler” Oba Femi.

During a recent appearance on The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly, the TKO executive singled out Femi as someone he believes has the potential to become one of WWE’s biggest stars.

Khan didn’t hold back when discussing what makes Femi stand out from the rest of the roster, suggesting that the powerhouse brings something to the table that WWE fans haven’t seen before.

“He’s sort of our next big thing, if you will,” Khan said. “There’s never been a wrestler who’s looked or felt like him.”

The endorsement is particularly noteworthy coming from Khan, who has played a major role in WWE’s business operations and long-term direction in recent years.

As WWE continues looking toward its next generation of headline attractions, Khan’s comments offer an indication of just how highly Femi is regarded at the executive level.

The interview was filmed during Bloomberg’s Screentime conference and featured Khan discussing a wide range of topics related to WWE, TKO, and the changing landscape of sports and entertainment.

Among the subjects covered were WWE’s merger with UFC under the TKO umbrella, the company’s major media rights agreements with Netflix and ESPN, and the challenges of balancing what fans want with the business interests of the organization.

Khan also addressed the reasoning behind TKO’s interest in launching a new boxing league.

While much of the conversation focused on the business side of WWE, Khan’s remarks about Femi provided a glimpse into who he sees as a potential centerpiece of the company’s future.