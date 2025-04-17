For a long time, the belief was that WWE would never turn John Cena heel, if for nothing else, due to his off-the-charts merchandise sales.

With 2025 being “The Last Time Is Now” year-long retirement tour for “The Greatest Of All-Time,” that was no longer an issue.

Interestingly enough, following his iconic heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto earlier this year, where he violently attacked Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott, Cena’s merchandise is still topping the charts.

Even beating out WWE’s most recent merchandise cash cow, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Allow WWE President Nick Khan to explain.

“Here’s what I thought was interesting about that whole process,” Khan began while talking about the topic during his appearance this week on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “Number one, John Cena’s merchandise still off the charts. Top of the show at every event or almost every event.”

Khan continued, “The collective decision to make the heel turn; Triple H, Cena, Dwayne Johnson, Cody, everyone immediately on board with the whole thing.”

John Cena challenges Cody Rhodes for a record 17th world championship when the two meet in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.