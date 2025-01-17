WWE President Nick Khan attended a Las Vegas tourism event on Thursday, where he discussed WWE’s upcoming live events, including SmackDown and Raw before and after WrestleMania 41, as well as plans for premium live events in 2025.

Khan announced that SmackDown on April 18, the day before the first night of WrestleMania 41, and Raw on April 21 will both take place at the T-Mobile Arena. This 20,000-seat venue serves as the home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Without providing specific dates, Khan also revealed that WWE will return to France and Germany next year for premium live events. This aligns with the company’s ongoing focus on international markets, following a 2023 schedule that featured eight premium live events held outside the United States.