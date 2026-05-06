TKO revealed in a new SEC filing that WWE President Nick Khan has officially secured his long-term future with the company.
According to the filing, Khan signed a new agreement on May 4 that will keep him in his role as WWE President through 2030.
The document also notes that Khan will continue to operate out of Los Angeles, where he currently resides.
In regard to his pay, the TKO 2026 Q1 Results notes the following:
“Effective as of the Effective Date, Khan’s base salary shall be $2,000,000 per annum through December 31, 2026, and then shall be $3,000,000 per annum for the period from January 1, 2027 through the end of the Term, less applicable taxes and withholdings, payable on a bi-weekly basis in accordance with WWE’s standard payroll practices as such standard practices may be updated from time to time, and subject to merit adjustments within the sole discretion of WWE (and subject to approval by TKO’s Board of Directors (the “TKO Board”) or such committee(s) or person(s) (including, without limitation, the Chief Executive Officer of TKO) to which the Board (or the applicable committee thereof) has delegated power and authority from time to time (the Board or such committee(s) or person(s), as applicable, the “Governing Body”) (“Base Salary”).
(b) Incentive Bonus: During the Term, Khan shall also be eligible to receive an annual bonus award (“Annual Bonus”), subject to the attainment of certain performance metrics, which may include the attainment of EBITDA-based targets and/or such other metrics as determined by the Governing Body, in its sole discretion. Effective as of the Effective Date, the target amount of Khan’s Annual Bonus shall be 150% of the Base Salary (i.e., target $3,000,000) for calendar year 2026 and shall be 200% of the Base Salary (i.e., target $6,000,000) for each calendar year remaining in the Term (i.e., 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030) (as applicable, the “Target Annual Bonus”). The amount of any Annual Bonus will be determined based upon those factors indicated above by the Governing Body in its sole discretion. The Annual Bonus for any calendar year will be paid by March 15th of the subsequent calendar year. For the avoidance of doubt, except as otherwise provided in Section 4 herein, Khan will not be eligible for any Annual Bonus, and no Annual Bonus or prorated Annual Bonus will be awarded, earned or payable to the extent Khan is not employed and in good standing on the applicable bonus payment date..”