TKO revealed in a new SEC filing that WWE President Nick Khan has officially secured his long-term future with the company.

According to the filing, Khan signed a new agreement on May 4 that will keep him in his role as WWE President through 2030.

The document also notes that Khan will continue to operate out of Los Angeles, where he currently resides.

In regard to his pay, the TKO 2026 Q1 Results notes the following: