WWE President Nick Khan appeared on Recode Media podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about using political division as part of a storyline.

“They might enjoy that, but we’ve intentionally kept it out,” he replied. “There are so many divisive things in the country right now; masks, shots, the whole experience. If we can stay away from that and offer a place to come where you don’t have to think about those things…even the news has shifted to left vs. right, Trump vs. anti-Trump. Anything to get away from that, which is what our product is part of, ‘here is an escape from reality,’ that’s what we’re going to do.”

Khan was reminded of Daniel Bryan portraying an environmentally friendly heel and using an eco-friendly title.

“I remember the storyline, it was before I got there. He had an environmentally friendly belt with no gold because gold was being mined in places where you don’t want to mine gold. I think it worked for a while and then we got out of that space.”

H/T to Fightful