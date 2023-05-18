WWE CEO Nick Khan is scheduled to participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23 at 10:50am ET in Boston, MA. The conference is being held at The Westin Copley Place.

This will be the 51st annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference for JP Morgan. Khan will be joined by executives from Disney, SiriusXM, Yelp, Cognizant, Interpublic Group, LiveOne, Peloton Interactive, Bakkt, AMD, T-Mobile, and other companies.

WWE announced today that a live webcast of the event will be available on the WWE Corporate website. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

As noted, it was announced earlier this week that Khan is scheduled to participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference today at 1pm ET, along with FOX CEO & Executive Chair Lachlan Murdoch and Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, as well as upper management from Verizon, PayPal, Coinbase, Nexstar, and IBM, among others.

