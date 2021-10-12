During his appearance on WINCLY, Nick Mondo spoke on if he thinks there will be a season two of ‘Heels’. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m also dabbling in stunt work, which is very interesting to me. Do you know the show Heels? I was there for the whole first season working on the stunt team. You’ll spot me a few times in the show. They actually let me wear my gimmick, my Nick Mondo gimmick, on the show. I think there’s going to be a season two. I haven’t gotten the confirmation, but I’m hearing some rumblings, and so I’m very eager to get back in there.

Credit: WINCLY.