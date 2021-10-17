During a recent appearance on WINCLY, Nick Mondo spoke on why Matt Cardona was able to earn the respect of the GCW fanbase. Here’s what he had to say:

He showed up. And I tell you, I’m not sure he’s ever had more attention surrounding his name. They (GCW bookers) knew the fans were going to riot at the end of the match after Cardona won the GCW Title. They knew that the drinks were going to fly (and get thrown at Cardona), but I believe – or I know – that he won those fans over. They’re gonna throw stuff because he won the title, but the fact that he didn’t shy away from anything, and took all the heat, it was just a jaw-dropping performance! You have to give him a lot of credit.

Some guys want to dip their toe into that world for notoriety. For example, Effy really blew up when he came in there and challenged Nick Gage. Cardona also did that, but he went through with the whole thing 100 percent, and that’s why he won the respect of the fans. So, he definitely earned my respect.