Nick Wayne has graduated high school and is now waiting out time until he can sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Earlier this week, Wayne graduated high school. That was one condition on the terms of him signing an AEW deal, with the other being he had to be 18, something he will achieve when his birthday hits in two weeks.

Wayne has made a name for himself on the independent scene and was previously given a contract at a DEFT Wrestling show.

In a post on Instagram, Joey Janela wished Wayne well and revealed Wayne had successfully graduated.