The Wrestling Republic’s All Real Wrestling Podcast recently conducted an interview with AEW star Nick Wayne, who spoke about his desire to work for the very popular PWG promotion in Los Angeles, as well as his desire to wrestle for NJPW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On wanting to wrestle for PWG and how PWG introduced him to a number of great indie wrestlers:

“PWG is one that I haven’t performed for yet, but I’d absolutely love to. PWG introduced me to a majority of the independent wrestlers I know now. PWG is a promotion I started watching when I was eight years old and I had a wrestling student at my dad’s school that would get us the full shows. I would watch these full shows and just be mind blown by the stuff that these guys were doing. And so yeah, PWG introduced me to a lot of people I know now know. So I definitely love to do PWG at some point, maybe even participate in Battle of Los Angeles next year, that would be really cool.”

Also wants to travel to Japan for NJPW:

“Destination-wise for the future. I would love to spend some time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. A very big goal is to compete in the Best of Super Juniors, that’s a very big goal of mine.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)