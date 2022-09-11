The All Real Wrestling podcast recently conducted an interview with 17-year-old Nick Wayne, who was signed to AEW earlier this year but his contract won’t go into effect until he turns 18. During his chat Wayne discusses his desire to wrestle Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, and how he hopes to give back to the business when he gets older. Highlights are below.

Says he wants to do everything in AEW, including wrestle Bryan Danielson and CM Punk:

“AEW, since that’s where I’m heading once I turn 18, I would love to spend as much time as I can there. I would love to do everything there is to do in AEW. Whether that be winning their World Title, their [TNT Title], or their Tag Team Title, I want to do everything. I want to wrestle their top guys, [Bryan Danielson], CM Punk, I want to do everything there is to possibly do in AEW.”

Says he is really looking forward to giving back to the business:

“Also, a very big one that I’m starting to do, or that I’ve been doing these past few months, but I think it’ll definitely mean a lot more when I’m older, is giving back to pro wrestling and give back to the younger guys in this business. I really want to just influence the younger guys — I know, I’m kind of like the very youngest right now, being 17. But once I’m older, in my 20s and 30s, I would just love if I could coach or teach or just be able to influence the younger generation of wrestling and, really give back, like what people now are doing with me. I would love to give back to the newer generation coming.”

