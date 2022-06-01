Pro-wrestling star and AEW prospect Nick Wayne recently spoke with Instinct Culture about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on missing Game Changer Wrestling’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view back in January, and how upset he was that he couldn’t be featured on the marquee card. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the GCW card changed a lot of “The Wrld on GCW” PPV:

“The card for GCW, they switched a lot. I was told I was going to do different things. Nothing was really set in stone, yet. There was a possibility I could be in a ladder match, a scramble, a singles match. It’s the biggest show of the year, you want to get the best card possible. It got announced that I would be in a scramble match. The show was on Sunday, it was Thursday, I was at school, and I got a text from Brett Lauderdale that said, ‘I got bad news.’ I kind of knew, right from there, I knew the New York Athletic Commission was kind of a thing, I didn’t know how it worked, but I knew it was a thing.”

How he got ratted out and the NY Commission wouldn’t let him wrestle

“Someone ratted you out to the commission, I’m sorry. I can’t put you on the show.’ I was so bummed because a few days before that, I got my whole set of gear, a new entrance jacket, I had all these crazy ideas. I was going to go balls to the wall. Hearing that, it broke my heart. It would have been the biggest show I’ve done. I got to experience The WRLD on GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom live and it was truly incredible seeing that many people chant ‘GCW.’ I was bummed but it was awesome to see my brothers and sisters doing their thing and soaking in everything. I loved to be there to support them.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)