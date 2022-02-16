New AEW star Nick Wayne issued a short statement on his Twitter today thanking fans for their endless support after it was revealed that he signed a contract with the company last weekend. Wayne, who is 16, also feels blessed for having shared a ring with the great Christopher Daniels, who defeated Wayne to retain the DEFY championship.

Wayne writes, “These passed 3 days have been so special. From getting to share the ring with a veteran of this sport, Christopher Daniels, To getting offered an AEW contract in the ring, to trending # 11 on Twitter, To signing a contract with AEW, I couldn’t be more thankful. Thank you all.”

It was reported that Wayne’s deal is similar to an apprenticeship due to his age. Check out his tweet below.