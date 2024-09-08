– Don’t refer to Nicki Minaj as Hulk Hogan. The hip-hop star lost her cool during a recent Instagram Live video, blocking a fan who called her Hulk Hogan. “Who the f**k you calling Hulk Hogan? Motherf**ker,” Minaj stated. “You know what. Blocking yo ass. Hulk Hogan? Oh, uh, uh, hunty. Hulk Hogan? Hulk blocking!”

Nicki Minaj reacts to a fan calling her Hulk Hogan on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/lINQgtNonj — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 7, 2024

– Dave Bautista appeared on NFL on FOX on Sunday. “The Animal” appeared to introduce the world to the NFL Patch. You can cover your holes with two quarterbacks, a bunch of money, older players, new kickoffs, and much more with the new NFL Patch, as the pro wrestling legend explains in the video seen below.