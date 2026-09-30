Nicolas Cage offered an interesting comparison between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and WWE during a recent fan convention appearance.

While taking part in a Q&A at FAN EXPO Dallas (see video below), the Academy Award-winning actor discussed his thoughts on the MCU and the spectacle surrounding its large-scale fight scenes.

Cage, who noted that he was making the comparison “with love,” said the sight of accomplished actors putting on superhero costumes and preparing for elaborate battles increasingly reminds him of WWE.

“The MCU is becoming a… I do say this with love. When I see these 50-plus otherwise intelligent, remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight, and let’s face it, it is cutting all to the fight,” Cage said.

“It’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE.”

Cage has appeared in several comic book-related projects over the years, most notably starring as Johnny Blaze in the “Ghost Rider” films, although he has not appeared as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.