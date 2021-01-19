During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Nicole Matthews spoke on fans that consider her to be underrated. Here’s what she had to say:

I am very flattered by it. Maybe when I was younger I would have been not upset at that but like – no, I don’t know. I always say that your happiness and your mental health and all that you have to put before perceived success. For me, the success I’ve had in wrestling [is] being able to stay in Vancouver, have a full time job with a pension and all that jazz, all that nice, good, grown up shit, go to school, meet the love of my life, like have great friends and be able to train like as much as I do and like run a training facility. I wouldn’t have been able to do that part of it if I was in WWE or AEW or whatever if I was like, a working wrestler in the States or, not that there’s many in Canada, but sure, let’s say Canada as well. So it’s just about balance, right? Because like when I’m done wrestling, I can probably still train people, and I’ll still have everything else I just mentioned in my life there. Right? But, if you dedicate everything to wrestling, which is admirable when people do for sure, then that’s all they kind of have at the end of the day, right, and it’s like, where do you go from there?

For me, wrestling has always been a passion. I don’t want to become bitter towards wrestling, and I fear that if I were, if I had pursued it as a career, and put all my eggs in that basket, and ended up in a position I wasn’t happy in, I would have been really bitter towards it. And like, I love it too much! Like I would hate to be bitter towards it! I just think like every everyone comes into wrestling with different goals, and I think everyone should not listen to what other people’s goals are and like figure out what you want to do in wrestling and then go from there. Go to WWE? That’s awesome. And there’s like so many! AEW, you know, the big time, like working full time in a company. There are so many people’s examples to follow. Chelsea Green is a great example of how you kind of hustle toward that goal, and she did great at that. I just wouldn’t have been able to deal with – I don’t know, I wouldn’t have been happy dealing with that, or dealing with bullshit to get to the success point. I’m very happy in life right now. So I don’t know. I’m flattered when people say that, but I’m also totally okay being the wrestler I am and having the life I do because I have a very good life and I’m very blessed.