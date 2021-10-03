Last night Major League Wrestling invaded the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for their Fightland event, which will be broadcast over the next several weeks on VICE TV beginning this Thursday.

At the taping women’s division star Nicole Savoy suffered an injury and was stretchered out of the arena, the first of two injuries that would happen on the show. Savoy has since taken to Twitter to provide an update revealing that she bruised her sternum during before apologizing for giving MLW and its fans a scare.

She writes, “Sorry to give everyone a scare. Thank you for the messages! I really appreciate it! First, thank you so much to MLW for the opportunity! I hope to come back again! Second, nothing is broken. The doctor told me I have a bruised sternum. Greatly sorry again for scaring everyone.”

Check out Savoy’s tweet below. Full spoiler results to the MLW tapings are here.