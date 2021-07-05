Pro-wrestling star Nicole Savoy recently joined Spencer Love from Love Wrestling about her pairing with Big Swole for the AEW women’s tag tournament, and how much she enjoyed the experience. Full highlights can be found below.

On reuniting with Big Swole for AEW women’s tournament:

“It was quite the experience. What people don’t seem to understand is I read the comments on Twitter where they’re like, ‘oh, well, Nicole’s not like that. She doesn’t have to act that way.’ And I’m like, ‘but the Big Swole, Lil’ Swole thing? That’s just us on a regular day basis!’ We’re that outside of the ring, just goofy and silly for no reason. So to bring all of that shenanigans, or as we like to put it, Swolenanigans, into the ring, that was a lot of fun. I loved tagging with her. That was just the best. I had a good time, had a good time got a couple of suplexes in, you know, Got it out there!”

Names several matches newer fans should watch of hers:

“My match with Madison Eagles! I was going to say, either her or my matches with LuFisto. Funny story: when I found out that I was wrestling LuFisto – her and Heidi Lovelace were my first two matches in the Shimmer. I was so excited to wrestle Heidi, but I was very scared and intimidated to wrestle LuFisto. I legit was throwing up before my match. Like they were like ‘Savoy, are you okay,’ and I’m like, ‘yeah, I’m, I’m fine. Excuse me,’ and I would run straight to the bathroom and throw up. And then, I remember before I went out there, Allison Danger looked at me and she’s like, ‘so, you get to wrestle LuFisto? Don’t fuck up!’ I’m like, ‘what? How do you say that to somebody before they go out there?!’”

Full interview is below.