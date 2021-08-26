Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that women’s division star Nicole Savoy will be making her promotional debut at the October 2nd Fightland event from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling’s new season will signal a new era as Nicole Savoy makes her debut as part of the new women’s division in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena.

Nicole Savoy is as major league as it gets.

From winning some of the sport’s most coveted titles to being ranked #10 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women 100, Savoy is a world class athlete.

A hybrid wrestler, Savoy blends technical finesse with Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, making her a complex challenge for any adversary.

A globetrotting grappler, Savoy has been a force in Japan’s Stardom organization, where she has toured extensively since 2018.

A dominant force in SHIMMER, Savoy has the record for being the longest reigning Shimmer Champion of all-time, at 721 days.

A historical reign as the SHIMMER Champion, Savoy would make a statement with high profile wins over some of the sport’s best including Britt Baker, Su Yung, Deonna Purrazzo, Mercedes Martinez, Viper, and Diamante.

An Anime & Manga enthusiast, when not conquering the competition in the ring, Savoy enjoys doing it online, playing video games and streaming on TWITCH.

Now Savoy looks to unleash her signature Savolock and a variety of suplexes en route to the top of the women’s division.

CARD

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • Lee Moriarty • Calvin Tankman • Aramis • Arez • 5150 • Nicole Savoy • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

