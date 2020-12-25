During her interview with Fightful, Nidia spoke on her experience returning to the WWE for the 2016 Hall of Fame. Here’s what she had to say:

Yes! Nora (Molly Holly) called me. She said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be in town. You wanna be my date for WrestleMania?’ I was like, ‘Oh, God, yes. I haven’t seen you in so long, let’s hang out.’ So, that’s how that happened. I caught up with everybody except for Cena. Last time I saw him, it was like he had a concert in Italy (over a decade ago). I happened to be there and that’s the last time I saw him. I went to his concert and then we hung out afterwards. But, yeah, that’s the only person I didn’t get caught up with. I caught up with Randy (Orton). It was fantastic. I hung out with Candice (Michelle). Shelton is a good friend of CandIce. He’d would tell me, ‘You need to meet this girl. You two are going to get along so well. I talk to her and it just reminds me of you.’ He was right. As soon as I met her we just hit it off. Like, I went with Nora and I hung out with her, too, but I spent my weekend with Candice.

Jamie Noble, that sonofagun. So, he walks by me and he’s like, ‘Hey, girl.’ I turned around. He was with his wife and I guess, I don’t know, if he’s not allowed to talk to girls. But, I go, ‘Hey, Jamie. It’s me, Nidia. You remember me? We used to be partners.’ He’s goes, ‘I know who you are!’ I was like, ‘What kind of greeting is that?’ So, he turned around and he made up for it.