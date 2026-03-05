WWE’s connection to the current U.S. Presidential staff continues to get stronger.

On Thursday, it was announced that Zoe Hines, niece of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and a recent participant in the 2025 WWE SummerSlam Tryouts, has signed a contract to become a wrestler in WWE.

RFK Jr. announced the news while speaking along with the U.S. Secretary of Education and former WWE executive Linda McMahon, at the University of Florida on March 5, 2026 (see video below.)

“Linda McMahon is a very close friend,” RFK Jr. stated. “My niece Zoe Hines recently signed a contract with WWE to become a wrestler.”

He continued, “And I’m really looking forward to knowing so many good doctors who can treat her after.”