Nigel McGuinness, who works for AEW/ROH as a commentator, spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for a new interview. Here are the highlights.

Calling All In and if he will be calling All Out:

“You know, they haven’t smartened me up yet. I’m obviously going to be in the city. I will be there obviously at the pay-per-view. I’d love to be a part of it, but as I’m aware, they’ve got plenty of other very capable commentators. Maybe if there is a Collision heavy match on the show, maybe I could pop out and do something for that. I still feel so blessed for All In. I got to call the whole show which was just incredible and to announce, as I’m sure you’re aware, 81,035 fans, for a kid that 31 years prior sat in the crowd as a fan, to be able to do that, you couldn’t write that. If somebody told you that would happen, it would be like a Hollywood movie. Just, you’d never expect it. But as I said, another blessing in my life and certainly hoping for a few more moments this weekend.”

The rumor that Bryan Danielson was planting seeds to wrestle him at All In: