AEW has announced a major bout for next week’s episode of Collision with direct implications for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025.

Billed as a “technical spectacle,” the match will determine who challenges Zack Sabre Jr. at the pay-per-view event. Nigel McGuinness is set to make his in-ring return in a four-way showdown against Hechicero, Daniel Garcia, and Lee Moriarty. As of now, it’s the only match confirmed for the episode.

Praise Hackenschmidt#AEWCollision is LIVE right now on TNT and HBO, but next week we will witness a technical spectacle! Who will face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door!? pic.twitter.com/qWWZmQX9kV — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 10, 2025

Harley Cameron hinted at her comeback during this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

In a vignette, Cameron was shown watching footage of the nose injury that sidelined her. She then put on a face mask, which seemed to trigger her wrestling gear to appear — signaling that she’s ready to step back in the ring. Cameron has been out of action since Double or Nothing.

.@harleycameron_ is ready to make them all FEEL THE WRATH! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/M3UA1raXfC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2025

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Stokely Hathaway teamed up with FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to score a victory over Ryan Zukko, Joe Keys, and Josh Fuller. The finish came when Hathaway pinned Zukko after hitting a Spike Piledriver with an assist from FTR.

The win sets the stage for Hathaway’s upcoming match against Adam Copeland on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. In the lead-up, Hathaway has joked that he’s been fighting his whole life because he’s short, bald, and — according to him — can’t get any attention from the “h*es.”

BIG STOKE GETS THE PIN! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/BgUV2RXDCB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2025

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance at ROH Women’s World Champion Athena’s all-women’s event, Who Runs The World?, held under the Metroplex Wrestling banner in Bedford, Texas.

Mone joined Athena in the ring, praising the significance of the show and the athletes involved. She then encouraged Athena to hit her signature “CEO” dance, which the champ delivered.