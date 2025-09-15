Congratulations are in order for a legendary veteran member of the pro wrestling community.

U.K. Wrestling legend and AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness surfaced via social media on Monday afternoon with an exciting special personal announcement.

Taking to his official Instagram page, McGuinness informed his fans and followers that he and his wife are expecting another child together.

“Something magical has happened,” McGuinness wrote via his Instagram. “Our crumpet is toasting…”

Dustin Rhodes, Taya Valkyrie and other AEW stars and staff responded to the post to congratulate the pro wrestling legend and AEW commentator.