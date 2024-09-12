Nigel McGuinness is ready to step back into the ring in AEW once again.

During the September 11 episode of AEW Dynamite from Lexington, Kentucky, the AEW Collision commentator made an appearance.

After a brief cameo in a backstage segment early in the show where he grabbed Christopher Daniels to have a talk with AEW President Tony Khan about “something he’s gonna want to hear,” he returned to the ring later in the show.

Standing in the middle of the ring with a piece of paper in his hand, McGuinness spoke about Bryan Danielson being afraid of a match with him. He said Tony Khan, however, is not, and mentions a match for the two at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on September 25.

McGuinness then said he guarantees us at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Oasis will play him to the ring. He asks if Danielson will join him to “The Final Countdown” or have we seen the final match of “The American Coward?”

He ended by telling Bryan Danielson that the ball’s in his court.