With Nigel McGuinness being cleared to return to the ring in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: London 2024, the talk has begun about a potential singles match return for the U.K. wrestling legend.

The AEW Collision color-commentator spoke with Raj Prashad of Uproxx about having aspirations for another in-ring comeback, this time in an actual match of his own.

“Bryan [Danielson is] certainly head of line because of our history, there’s so much emotion tied up in a match with him,” McGuinness said regarding a potential opponent. “Zack Sabre Jr. would be a dream match. Adam Copeland, he’s got another of those ‘broken bones.’”

McGuinness continued, “There are so many great talents, Lee Moriarty has been gracious enough to get in the ring with me before the shows at Collision, and that’s helped me a great deal.”

