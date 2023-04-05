Nigel McGuinness has signed with AEW.

The former ROH World Champion officially became All Elite earlier today. The news was broken by company president Tony Khan, who wrote the following on Twitter along with the announcement:

Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite! See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I’ll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight!

McGuinness made a surprise appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor this past Friday, where he joined Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman at the commentary table. It is unknown at this time whether he will work for both brands.