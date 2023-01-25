The great Nigel McGuinness was the latest guest on the Into the Looking Glass, Darkly’ program, where he spoke on a number of different topics, including his memories of the classic matchups he used to have with Bryan Danielson. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls some memories of wrestling Bryan Danielson:

I was watching some of the old stuff back and wrestling Dragon [Bryan Danielson] a few times and often times, a lot of stuff, you’re wrestling someone for 30 minutes, you can’t plan everything. It’s just impossible so a lot of stuff is just done off of feeling, etcetera, etcetera and that gives you the opportunity to adlib more and at the same time, communicate more as well and there was one moment in one of those matches, I can’t remember for the life of me what it was. But it was a moment where I think he got me in a submission and the crowd just roared. There’s a visceral connection with a crowd.

On Gabe Sapolsky and how he booked ROH:

I mean, you gotta think though, Ring of Honor did have plenty of Hardcore matches, certainly in the early days. They had a lot of multi-man matches with a lot of excitement going on. There was a little bit of everything, you know? I think that’s what Gabe [Sapolsky] was so good at in terms of putting the product together and letting everybody go out and emphasizing their strengths and hiding their weaknesses. That’s why he was so brilliant for.

