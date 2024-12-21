– Nigel McGuinness made a surprise return at the ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 20. McGuinness answered the open challenge by Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship.
PURE LEGEND
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf @theleemoriarty | @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/OrDba86fQm
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
Nigel has tough words for STP
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@McGuinnessNigel | @Shane216Taylor | @TheLeeMoriarty pic.twitter.com/wdMzRxlF3G
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
Master vs student!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@theleemoriarty | @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/ldwleMSXry
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
Nigel still knows all the tricks!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@TheLeeMoriarty | @McGuinnessNigel | @Shane216Taylor pic.twitter.com/8fDfg6ktvP
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
– Jay Lethal dusted off his Black Machismo persona for his match against QT Marshall at the 12/20 PPV in NYC. During the match, Aaron Solo attempted to interfere, leading to Jeff Jarrett making his ROH debut to take him out with a guitar shot.
Black Machismo RETURNS!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf @TheLethalJay | @QTMarshall pic.twitter.com/OIonhpy8NV
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
The Last Outlaw makes the SAVE!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@TheLethalJay | @QTMarshall | @realjeffjarrett pic.twitter.com/qqJVKrdz6P
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
– As noted, Danhausen also made his return at the ROH Final Battle 2024 show. He appeared from under the ring during the Mansoor vs. Atlantis Jr. match, hitting Mason Madden with a low-blow to help Atlantis Jr. pick up the victory.