– Nigel McGuinness made a surprise return at the ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 20. McGuinness answered the open challenge by Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship.

– Jay Lethal dusted off his Black Machismo persona for his match against QT Marshall at the 12/20 PPV in NYC. During the match, Aaron Solo attempted to interfere, leading to Jeff Jarrett making his ROH debut to take him out with a guitar shot.

– As noted, Danhausen also made his return at the ROH Final Battle 2024 show. He appeared from under the ring during the Mansoor vs. Atlantis Jr. match, hitting Mason Madden with a low-blow to help Atlantis Jr. pick up the victory.