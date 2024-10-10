Have we seen the last of Nigel McGuinness in the ring?

After returning for the first time in over a decade for the Casino Gauntlet and later, a singles match against Bryan Danielson, the AEW commentator and UK wrestling legend spoke about whether or not he’ll wrestle again.

“There’s always a chance, certainly now that I’ve realized — I don’t want to say it’s not as difficult as I thought it was, because it is obviously very difficult, but I think I didn’t give myself enough credit for being able to do it and I think I listened to too many people,” McGuinness said on Talk Is Jericho. “I said it in a promo recently, you hear that nobody knows you used to be a wrestler enough and you start to believe it. One day, the voice telling you is your own. One day, you realize it was your voice all along and nobody else gave a sh*t.”

McGuinness continued, “I’m at that stage now where I feel eternally blessed enough to get back in the ring and I love it, I enjoy it. Not just to be back in the ring, but here today before we taped this, I was out there in the ring rolling around with Lee Moriarty and Bryan Keith, they’re always there early so we get in, we do a little bit of stuff, I learn as much from them as they do from me as well. Certainly I’m open to the possibility, but if I don’t wrestle again, that’s okay as well. I’ve had closure. We’ll see what happens.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)