Nigel McGuinness is still with WWE and is expected to return to work soon.

McGuinness was furloughed back in April, along with others due to company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19, but he’s expected to return to the announce table in the near future, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on when McGuinness will be back, or if he will work the main WWE NXT brand, or the NXT UK brand.

McGuinness had been calling the main NXT brand with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo, who recently left the company. Vic Joseph recently joined the NXT announce team and WWE is reportedly negotiating a full-time contract with Wade Barrett, who did guest commentary on NXT for the past two weeks. It was reported that Barrett will be calling NXT action if he signs, but there was also talk of having him on the NXT UK commentary team.

McGuinness has called NXT UK shows in the past, and could be used for that show. The brand is currently preparing for their relaunch from the BT Sports TV studios in London, and the return to the WWE Network with new content has been confirmed for Thursday, September 17.

After a successful in-ring career with ROH, TNA and the indies, WWE signed McGuinness in December 2016 after he was recommended by Michael Cole. Since then he has called the UK Title Tournament, NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, and Main Event.

Stay tuned for updates on Nigel’s WWE status.

