Nigel McGuinness is officially sticking around in All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the veteran commentator and former world champion has signed a new contract with AEW. The updated deal will reportedly keep McGuinness in his primary role behind the commentary desk while also opening the door for limited in-ring appearances when the storyline calls for it.

The report notes that the structure of McGuinness’s new contract is largely similar to his previous agreement with AEW, though it now includes specific provisions that allow him to step back into the ring on a part-time basis. Sources indicated that Tony Khan and AEW officials wanted to ensure that McGuinness could continue to contribute both as an announcer and as an occasional special attraction performer — a balance that has worked well for the 49-year-old since his surprise return to action in 2024.

McGuinness’s comeback marked his first official matches in over a decade, ending a long hiatus that began after health concerns forced him to retire in the early 2010s. Since then, he has competed at several of AEW’s marquee events, including All In: London, Double or Nothing, and Forbidden Door. His most recent outing came at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025, where he fell to Zack Sabre Jr. in a technical showcase that received strong reviews from fans and critics alike.

Despite his renewed involvement in the ring, McGuinness has maintained that he has no desire to return to a full-time wrestling schedule. Instead, he remains focused on his broadcasting career, continuing to serve as one of the lead voices for AEW Collision and Ring of Honor.