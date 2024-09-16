Nigel McGuinness wants that Bryan Danielson match.

And he’s going to great lengths to make sure he gets it.

The AEW Collision commentator has started an insult campaign on social media dubbed, “#AmericanCoward,” where he is now goading the AEW World Champion into facing him in the ring at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

The campaign even includes merchandise, with McGuinness wearing a t-shirt in a new video that reads, “BRYAN FEARS NIGEL. #AmericanCoward.”

“The Fragile Countdown begins – let Cryin Bryan know you want to see him in the ring at Grand Slam – #americancoward,” McGuinness wrote as the caption to the video.

As noted, Danielson vs. McGuinness is expected for Grand Slam next week, “if he is medically cleared to compete.”

Check out Nigel McGuinness’ “#AmericanCoward” video calling out Bryan Danielson below.