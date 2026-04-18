Nigel McGuinness is stepping back into the ring with championship aspirations still firmly in his sights.

The former ROH World Champion has confirmed he will return to action at next month’s ROH Supercard of Honor, and he’s already making it clear what the endgame is,

A shot at the Pure Championship.

In a video shared via social media, McGuinness directly addressed Josh Woods, the former Pure Champion who has been on a roll as of late.

Woods has gone 3-0 since his March loss to current titleholder Lee Moriarty and recently issued an open challenge during ROH TV.

McGuinness didn’t hesitate to answer.

“If you can’t beat me, you can’t beat Lee,” he said. “And if you can’t beat me, Lee…I want one more shot for the Pure title. If I can’t beat you in a third time, I’ll go quietly into the night.”

That set the stage.

McGuinness officially accepted Woods’ challenge for the upcoming streaming special, which is scheduled for Friday, May 15 in Salisbury, Maryland.

The bout will mark their first-ever meeting and will be contested under Pure Rules.

For McGuinness, this latest return run has been measured but meaningful. The 50-year-old AEW commentator ended a 13-year in-ring hiatus in 2024 at All In: London and has competed sparingly ever since.

Still, he’s picked his spots carefully.

Since that comeback, McGuinness has wrestled seven additional matches, including a pair of high-profile encounters with Moriarty. Their most recent clash came in a 30-minute Iron Man Match at Final Battle last December.