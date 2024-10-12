A new match has been announced for the two-night relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

On Saturday morning, the official X account for MLP announced Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita in singles action for night one of “Forged In Excellence.”

“On Saturday, October 19, Gisele Shaw faces another tough competitor in Tokyo Joshi Pro star Miyu Yamashita,” the announcement began. “It’s a Night One match with huge consequences – if Miyu Yamashita wins, she will make the Night Two match between Gisele Shaw and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena a three-way contest!”

MLP: Forged In Excellence takes place on October 19 and October 20, 2024 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.