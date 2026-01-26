The growth and support of the worldwide wrestling phenomenon continues at pace around the globe in the 2026 calendar, and the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) promotion continues to go from strength to strength with its in-ring action mix of established stars and impressive young talent. That was more than on show at the recent Collision event, which was held in, and broadcast from, Orlando, Florida.

Having been founded in January 2019 by current president Tony Khan, the promotion has seen an impressive upward curve in its following, and TNT and HBO Max viewers were treated to an intriguing night of action that was pure wrestling gold.

For fans who like a flutter on their wrestling and had previously decided to register on Betpanda, they would have loved the main event, which saw Claudio Castagnoli keep his hands on his CMLL World Heavyweight Championship belt with a defeat of Roderick Strong in their highly anticipated and hotly contested affair, whilst reigning TBS Champion Willow Nightingale met expectations and saw off the challenge posed by former Champion Julia Hart in their two-year anniversary rematch.

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander saw off Isla Dawn in their Eliminator Match in what was an effective warm-up for her World Title defence against Thelka on the upcoming Dynamite. With plenty of other in-ring action for fans to enjoy, nobody would have really gone away empty-handed or disappointed, and United Kingdom-based fans have extra reason to cheer, as Nightingale has also been confirmed as one of the wrestlers who will make their way to London’s O2 Arena for Pro Wrestling EVE’s WrestleQueendom 8 event on March 8.

It is the latest high-profile billing to be announced for the event, as fans already knew that Statlander would be taking on Charlie, aka Dakota Kai, for the EVE International Title in the British capital, and it will be a packed affair of action, with Rhio defending the EVE Championship against Session Moth Martina, and Harley Cameron taking on Amira Blair.

Nightingale, Statlander, and Cameron have, of course, recently formed quite the impressive trio in their own story arcs, following on from Nightingale’s successful defeat of Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship on the final AEW Dynamite event of the 2025 calendar.

Nightingale has obviously already formed one half of AEW’s first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions setup with Cameron, and they took the Championship final by defeating the Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa) on the December 10 edition of Dynamite. However, the later Statlander development was certainly quite the unexpected turn.

The two had spent the vast majority of the year distancing themselves from each other, but their embrace after the Moné match-up quickly changed that, and it seems that their earlier friendship has now been fully rekindled. Fans will now naturally be wondering if their renewed friendship may take on a different meaning over the course of the next few weeks, or whether or not something special is planned for when all three make the trip to the United Kingdom.

Wrestling fans may not have to wait too long at all when it comes to finding out if there is a surprise in store. The EVE event in London is only a matter of weeks away.

