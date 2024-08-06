Another pro wrestling and sneaker collaboration.

GQ Sports is reporting that new sneakers will drop in 2025 that are inspired by WWE’s Bloodline faction, made famous by top company superstar Roman Reigns. An exact date of when the shoe would release has not been given.

Reigns had originally announced a partnership with Nike back in April.

The Original Tribal Chief made his grand return to WWE at this past weekend’s SummerSlam, his first appearance since losing the title to Cody Rhodes. His next televised appearance will be on this Friday’s SmackDown.