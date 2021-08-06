WWE Raw women’s champion Nikki A.S.H. recently spoke with TV Insider to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including her thoughts on her feud with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, and how she expect their SummerSlam triple-threat matchup to go. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks her current rivalry with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair:

“I love that you brought that up. A couple of months ago we had the Beat the Clock challenges with Rhea and Charlotte both kind of underestimating me. We had those really fun matches. It has been such a whirlwind. I love seeing everything come together and things that happened organically. I think you’re right. Those seeds were planted. I love the story we’re telling.”

On winning the Raw women’s championship:

“I remember Tamina Snuka, who is a locker room leader, an absolutely incredible person, hugging me after I won the championship. I cried. Sarah Schreiber is one of my best friends. She does so many interviews with me. I looked for her and shared that moment. A couple of the boys in the locker room got my husband on FaceTime when I came through the curtain. Drew McIntrye said something like, “The girl from Glasgow has done well.” Just when I thought I finished crying for the day. When it comes to people in the locker room, we go through so much together. Having their support and respect means everything.”

On her upcoming SummerSlam match:

“I think if Monday is any indication, SummerSlam, you’re going to see an absolute fight. You have two strong, powerful women in Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. You have Nikki A.S.H. who is the underdog and has really proven it doesn’t matter how small you are. It matters the size of your heart. For me, that’s such a wonderful thing about SummerSlam is you’re going to see three different competitors for one of the greatest accolades in our industry. All I can say is expect the unexpected and you’ll see what I really bring to the table.”