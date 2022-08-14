WWE star Nikki A.S.H. spoke with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 39 launch party about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how the former Raw women’s champion wants to win the Royal Rumble and become a Grand Slam title holder in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she hopes to win the Royal Rumble and challenge for the SmackDown women’s title:

“For me, you know, I’ve captured the RAW Women’s Championship. I’ve captured the tag team championships. I have captured the 24/7 Championship. I have won Money in the Bank. I need to win the Royal Rumble. I need to win the Royal Rumble, and then I need to go on to main-event WrestleMania 39, and I’ll go for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, whether it be Liv Morgan, whether it be Ronda Rousey.”

How she wants to be a grand slam champion in WWE:

“Let’s do it. Grand Slam Nikki A.S.H. Let’s call Denny’s. Let’s call IHOP. Grand Slam, baby. WrestleMania 39, you know, Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago, you know, during the break, Ronda Rousey stormed the ring and attacked Doudrop and I. I wanna get even with Ronda Rousey, so if we’re going with dream matches, dream opponents, let’s say WrestleMania main event, SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. But she has to win it back from Liv Morgan first, who’s been an awesome SmackDown Women’s Champion so far. So there’s a lots of chess pieces to fall in place before WrestleMania 39 here in Los Angeles.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)