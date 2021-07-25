WWE Raw women’s champion Nikki Ash recently spoke with the Sunday Post to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how she hopes to have a future showdown with top company superstar, Becky Lynch. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she wants to face Becky Lynch:

“I’m ready for the challenge from Becky and I truly hope it does happen. Becky and Drew [McIntyre] have been amazing role models, inspiring me and creating that blueprint.”

On representing Scotland in the WWE:

“It’s shown you can be from Scotland, Ireland, the UK and with the right dedication, work ethic and attitude you can make it. You can become a WWE champion. … I love that it’s a bunch of people all breaking through at the same time. It’s a great message to send to Scottish people and I’m so proud to be a part of that and representing that.”

Talks performing in Glasgow:

“Performing in front of Glasgow over the years was always just an amazing thrill ride. I remember performing at the SECC before I came to WWE and just before I went out the curtain I burst into tears. It was such a feeling and I can’t wait for my fellow superstars to feel that energy. We’ve got Bianca Belair as our SmackDown champion, I can’t wait for her to perform in Glasgow. And as Monday showed, I’m very happy to give a good surprise, so who knows. All I can tell our Glasgow fans is to get a ticket, enjoy the show and who knows who might show up.”