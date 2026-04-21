Nikki Bella is opening up about the emotional toll of missing WrestleMania 42, and why the moment may have been her last chance at a true Mania spotlight.

The WWE Hall of Famer was originally slated to team with her sister Brie Bella in a bid for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past Saturday. However, plans were derailed when Nikki suffered a significant ankle injury leading up to the event, forcing her out of in-ring competition.

Instead, Brie teamed with the returning Paige and the duo went on to capture the titles. Nikki still played a role in the outcome, interfering during the match and using a crutch to help secure the victory.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki didn’t hold back when discussing how difficult it was to miss out on the moment, especially given what lies ahead.

With both Bella Twins expected to retire when their WWE contracts expire in early 2028, and WrestleMania 43 currently scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, Nikki acknowledged that her opportunities for a traditional WrestleMania experience in the United States are likely over.

“I don’t think a WrestleMania moment for me is going to come around. I get that I’ll probably have my last WrestleMania next year in Saudi maybe, but other than that, that will be it for me,” Nikki said. “So this would have been my last WrestleMania moment to share with family members and share with people here and, you know, really feel something.”

Bella continued, “And I’ve worked really hard the past year and a half and I haven’t complained. I’ve done what I’ve been told. You know, I’ve helped put people over, even though I don’t care about that. But I’ve really, as far as my character and the impact that I can have, I’ve been very okay taking a step back and helping out and not bitching about it. So this was my moment that I worked really hard for this past year and a half. And for that to all go away is extremely hard.”

According to reports, Nikki is expected to be sidelined for 6–8 weeks after suffering a torn, sprained, and fractured ankle.

A tough break.

In more ways than one.