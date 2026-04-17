Nikki Bella is pushing through injury as WrestleMania weekend approaches.

The WWE Hall of Famer was banged up during the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she teamed with sister Brie Bella against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Since then, WWE commentary has acknowledged the situation on television, noting that Nikki has been rehabbing in hopes of being cleared in time for WrestleMania.

She’s also been seen out in public wearing a walking boot, further highlighting the severity of the issue.

Speaking on a recent live episode of The Nikki & Brie Show (see video below), Nikki opened up about where things currently stand as the big weekend draws near.

“I’m gonna have to keep wearing my boot to keep resting my foot so we’re all good for tomorrow,” Nikki said. “I feel like a pant vibe is the right way to go.”

That comment was in reference to her planned outfit for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Despite the setback, Nikki is still slated to compete at WrestleMania as things stand.

As of now, The Bella Twins are scheduled to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a four-team match that also includes Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Lash Legend & Nia Jax, and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.

One way or another, all eyes will be on Nikki’s status heading into the show.

According to rumors, however, a big change involving a surprise return is expected as a result of the Nikki Bella injury situation.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.