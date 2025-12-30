Nikki Bella had a pointed response for WWE fans during Monday night’s Raw.

During the Women’s World Championship triple threat match, Bella applied an STF on Raquel Rodriguez, a submission long associated with her former fiancé, John Cena. The moment immediately sparked chants of “Thank you Cena” from the crowd.

Nikki Bella clearly heard the crowd.

And made sure they heard her right back.

With the hold locked in, Bella yelled back at the fans, “No, thank me!” — drawing a loud reaction inside the arena.

The moment carried over to social media after the show. The official Bella Twins account responded to a clip of the STF, clarifying that Bella’s version of the move has its own identity, known as The Fearless Lock.

Bella wrote, “You all kept wanting a tribute from me geeezz so here ya all go… but… that’s the Fearless Lock.”

The Bella account also fired back at a fan who pointed out that Brie Bella’s name was trending during Raw, adding another tongue-in-cheek response:

“She should be! But where the f is she at?!?! Leave the chickens at home Brie!!”

As for the match itself, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer successfully retained her title. Vaquer pinned Bella after Bella had been chokeslammed by Rodriguez, marking Vaquer’s fourth successful defense since capturing the championship at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Bella and Cena famously became engaged following Cena’s in-ring proposal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, though the pair ultimately called off the engagement the following year.

