During WWE SummerSlam 2025 weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took part in a fan meet-and-greet and photo-op session.

One particular snapshot from the event quickly went viral.

The image in question showed Bella posing with a fan in what has been dubbed a “prom pose,” with the fan holding her from behind in a style reminiscent of the famous Titanic scene.

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Bella addressed the viral moment.

“I do feel like, from now on, there is gonna have to be a ‘no prom pose’ rule, after this photo,” Bella admitted. “I will say, he had an incredible story. He asked very politely about doing a prom photo. I have done it a bunch. I didn’t feel anything…it wasn’t like…it never felt inappropriate. It didn’t feel like what the photo looks like. I think that was his posture. I feel like it was his posture. My pants were kind of baggy and stuck out.”

Bella went on to explain that she believes the image was misleading.

“You know how sometimes photos get distorted? I honestly feel like that’s what (happened),” Bella said. “I would be honest and I would literally go straight to my rep, ‘Hey, that was really inappropriate, I felt stuff.’ I didn’t have that, at all. Unless I’m getting played, but he had a very sweet story. He’s watched us from day one. He was very sweet. I saw the page had like 1000 comments and I was like, ‘I’m not even going to get involved in this.’ When I saw the photo, I had to go back and be like, ‘Did I ever feel like I was treated inappropriately? Did I feel anything?’ I would have spoken up. That photo is more distorted than it actually was. That can kind of happen. I feel like now, after that, lesson learned. I do prom photos a lot with people and now it’s going to be a no.”

